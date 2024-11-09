Entire village of Karnataka is Waqf property, says HM Amit Shah amid ongoing dispute

Union Minister Amit Shah addressed the Waqf property dispute in Karnataka, defending the central government's move to amend the Waqf Act. Meanwhile, India condemned Canadian Minister David Morrison's baseless accusations against Shah, warning that such statements could harm diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on ongoing Waqf property dispute in Karnataka vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Union Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the growing political uproar surrounding the Waqf property issue in Karnataka, marking his first public statement on the matter. During a campaign rally in the state on Friday, Shah defended the central government's decision to amend the Waqf Act, emphasizing the importance of such changes to ensure Karnataka's growth.

Shah referred to the ongoing controversy where a village in Karnataka was declared Waqf Board property. He questioned the opposition’s stance, asking, “Should we amend the Waqf Act or not?” He pointed out the irony in political opposition, referencing Uddhav Thackeray, who has been vocal about Bala Saheb Thackeray's legacy. Shah highlighted that Thackeray, who previously opposed the renaming of Aurangabad, is now aligning with those criticizing the Waqf Amendment Act.

BJP MLA Yatnal alleges, 'Big plan to turn India into Pakistan by 2047' amid Waqf property dispute

The Waqf property dispute has stirred political tensions, with allegations about the central government’s move leading to a potential shift in property rights. Shah’s comments have further fueled this debate, with his direct inquiry on whether such amendments are necessary.

Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also reacted strongly to statements made by Canadian Minister David Morrison, accusing Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of suggesting the targeting of Sikhs in Canada. India has condemned Morrison's remarks, calling them baseless and absurd, warning that such statements could damage the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed its disapproval, asserting that the Canadian government's rhetoric and leaks to international media were part of a strategy to undermine India's dignity. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Such irresponsible statements are not only false but also harmful to the ties between our nations."

