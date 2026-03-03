Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu affirms the state's commitment to ex-servicemen's welfare, highlighting over Rs. 17 crore in financial aid disbursed to 2,263 beneficiaries, including pensioners, gallantry award winners, and families of martyrs.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reiterated the State Government's unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity and socio-economic empowerment of ex-servicemen, gallantry award winners and the families of fallen soldiers.

"The ex-servicemen of the state and their families are invaluable assets whose unparalleled contribution and supreme sacrifices in safeguarding the nation will always be remembered with gratitude and pride", remarked the Chief Minister.

Financial Assistance Disbursed

The Chief Minister informed that during the current financial year, financial assistance exceeding Rs. 17 crore has been disbursed to 2,263 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. "As many as 968 elderly pensioners have received Rs. 6.12 crore to ensure financial security and dignified living. Additionally, 1084 gallantry award winners have been granted honorariums amounting to Rs 3 crore in recognition of their exemplary courage and service to the nation," said CM

Support for Families of Martyrs

He further stated that Rs. 7.62 crore has been extended to 57 dependents of defence personnel who were martyred or disabled in action, thereby providing substantial financial support to their families. "An amount of Rs. 20.83 lakh has also been disbursed to 154 war Jagir beneficiaries as part of the government's continued welfare initiatives," CM added.

Inspiring Youth to Join Armed Forces

Highlighting the government's proactive efforts to inspire the youth, the Chief Minister said that a budget of Rs. 2.28 crore has been sanctioned for organising Army recruitment rallies in Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla districts. As per CM, "This initiative aims to strengthen the patriotic spirit among young people and encourage them to pursue careers in the armed forces."

Expressing pride in the state's distinguished legacy, he remarked, "It is a matter of honour for a small state like Himachal Pradesh to have four Param Vir Chakra awardees, adding that the valour and sacrifices of Himachali soldiers stand as a testament to their deep sense of duty and patriotism."

Strengthening Training Infrastructure

The Chief Minister also stated that Rs. 10.26 crore has been earmarked for the financial year 2025-26 to strengthen and expand the Major Somnath Training Academy at Barchhwar in Mandi district. He said, "The academy plays a pivotal role in providing quality and competitive training to youth, enabling them to prepare effectively for recruitment into the armed forces."

Reaffirming the government's resolve, the Chief Minister stated that sustained efforts would continue to enhance and expand welfare measures for ex-servicemen and their families, ensuring that their sacrifices are honoured not merely in words but through meaningful and lasting support. (ANI)