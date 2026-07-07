BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress over infighting in its Punjab unit, alleging a leadership crisis under Rahul Gandhi. He said the party is disintegrating, as a faction led by Charanjit Singh Channi demands the ouster of Raja Warring.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress over the reported infighting within its Punjab unit, alleging that the party was witnessing a leadership crisis under Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said the internal rift in the Punjab Congress was deepening with each passing day.

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BJP on Congress's Leadership Crisis

"The infighting within the Punjab Congress is taking a new turn every day. We saw a photograph of senior Congress leaders in which Raja Warring was missing. First, it was 'Tiwari vs Punjab Congress', then 'Channi vs Punjab Congress', followed by 'Randhawa vs Punjab Congress', and now everyone has united to oust Raja Warring," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress lacked leadership, direction and organisational stability. "The Congress has neither leadership, nor policy, nor a mission; there is nothing but confusion everywhere. Rahul Gandhi's leadership is so weak that the Congress is disintegrating everywhere," Poonawalla alleged.

He further claimed that the Congress was "on the verge of collapse" under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. "The party is completely on the verge of collapse because Rahul Gandhi is an immature and incompetent leader," he alleged.

Rebellion Against Raja Warring

On July 4, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had called for a critical meeting at his home in Morinda. Several leaders, including stalwarts like Bharat Bhushan Ashu, were in attendance and sounded the rebellion against Warring.

They demanded Warring's removal as Punjab Congress president, pitching Channi as the man to lead the party into the elections. The leaders called on the party high command to reconsider the recently announced organisational appointments in Punjab, asserting that the party would return to power under Channi's leadership.

Meanwhile, sources told ANI that several leaders allying with former Chief Minister Channi left for New Delhi on Monday to seek a meeting with the Congress high command. (ANI)