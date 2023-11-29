Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Historic milestone achieved,’ says Amit Shah after Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact

    Amit Shah on Wednesday said the United National Liberation Front, the oldest militant group of Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the Centre. “A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi,” Shah said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an insurgent group in Manipur, has signed a peace agreement with the central government.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: "A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi. UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress."

    This marks the first time a valley-based proscribed organisation entered into peace negotiations with the government since the eruption of ethnic violence in the state on May 3.  

    Notably, in an effort to put an end to militancy and advance regional development, the government has agreements with a number of armed organisations in the Northeast since 2014. But this is the first time an armed Manipuri group from the valley has decided to renounce violence and uphold the rule of law and the Constitution in order to rejoin society.

    According to the government, the deal would not only put an end to the hostilities between the UNLF and security forces, which have taken countless lives on both sides for the last 50 years, but it will also present a chance to address the community's long-standing grievances.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
