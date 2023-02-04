Hindenburg-Adani row: Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

Adani Group has lost more than USD 100 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in the January 24 report. The group has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Hindenburg.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (February 4) slammed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings in the Parliament by demanding an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

The Union minister alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Murmmu from the day she took office.

On Friday, the Parliament was adjourned for the second consecutive day without transacting any business after the Opposition stepped up its demand for an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a JPC probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Women and Child Development minister said, "The government has repeatedly said they are open for any conversation, but why would it not begin (not allow) with a vote of thanks to the President's speech? That the Opposition has always taken a stand which is anti-President of India is known to every citizen of the country."

"That President Droupadi Murmu has given a speech which lays not only the foundation of the future of India but also exhibits our present potential, the issues that need to debate, and thanks to be given to the hon'ble president of India," she said.

"Why would the Congress party deny that respect to the President of India? But I am not surprised that they will deny respect to the President of India because that has been their political mandate from the day the hon'ble President took office," she added.

