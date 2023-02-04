Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindenburg-Adani row: Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

    Adani Group has lost more than USD 100 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in the January 24 report. The group has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Hindenburg.

    Hindenburg Adani row: Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (February 4) slammed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings in the Parliament by demanding an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

    The Union minister alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Murmmu from the day she took office.

    Also read: Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal

    On Friday, the Parliament was adjourned for the second consecutive day without transacting any business after the Opposition stepped up its demand for an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

    Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a JPC probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout.

    Also read: From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Addressing a press conference, the Union Women and Child Development minister said, "The government has repeatedly said they are open for any conversation, but why would it not begin (not allow) with a vote of thanks to the President's speech? That the Opposition has always taken a stand which is anti-President of India is known to every citizen of the country."

    "That President Droupadi Murmu has given a speech which lays not only the foundation of the future of India but also exhibits our present potential, the issues that need to debate, and thanks to be given to the hon'ble president of India," she said.

    Also read: Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    "Why would the Congress party deny that respect to the President of India? But I am not surprised that they will deny respect to the President of India because that has been their political mandate from the day the hon'ble President took office," she added.

    It can be seen that Adani Group has lost more than USD 100 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in the January 24 report. The group has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Hindenburg.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka AJR

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale AJR

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    Recent Stories

    SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans vma

    SRK's witty reply on when he will start Red Chillies eatery wins the hearts of fans

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23, CHE vs FUL: We need time to settle everything down - Graham Potter after Chelsea draws Fulham at home-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We need time to settle everything down' - Graham Potter after Chelsea draws Fulham at home

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story vma

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka AJR

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon