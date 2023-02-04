Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP workers shouted slogans while opening a front against the Kejriwal government. With this, the BJP state working President Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal should have morality and he should resign if his name appears in the ED charge sheet.

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (February 4) staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. The protesters demanded Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after his name was mentioned in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet related to liquor scam.

The BJP workers shouted slogans while opening a front against the Kejriwal government. With this, the BJP state working President Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal should have morality and he should resign if his name appears in the ED charge sheet.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP has been saying from the beginning that the liquor scam has the patronage of CM Kejriwal and now even the ED charge sheet has confirmed the allegation.

On Thursday, CM Kejriwal said that the ED is being used by the Centre to destabilise the AAP government in the national capital and charge sheets by the probe agency are "fictional".

CM Kejriwal's response came soon after ED, in its charge sheet, alleged that the AAP used the money generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam for election campaigning in Goa.

Speaking to reporters over the charge sheet, CM Kejriwal said the claims made by the probe agency are "completely fictional".

"The ED has filed 5,000 charge sheets in this government's tenure. How many convictions have happened in these case? These cases are fake, false allegations are levelled," Kejriwal said, adding that ED is being used to destabilise and topple state governments.

It can be seen that this is the first time CM Kejriwal has been mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED.