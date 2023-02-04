Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal

    The BJP workers shouted slogans while opening a front against the Kejriwal government. With this, the BJP state working President Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal should have morality and he should resign if his name appears in the ED charge sheet.

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP workers stage protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (February 4) staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. The protesters demanded Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after his name was mentioned in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet related to liquor scam.

    The BJP workers shouted slogans while opening a front against the Kejriwal government. With this, the BJP state working President Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal should have morality and he should resign if his name appears in the ED charge sheet.

    Also read: Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional'

    On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP has been saying from the beginning that the liquor scam has the patronage of CM Kejriwal and now even the ED charge sheet has confirmed the allegation.

    On Thursday, CM Kejriwal said that the ED is being used by the Centre to destabilise the AAP government in the national capital and charge sheets by the probe agency are "fictional".

    CM Kejriwal's response came soon after ED, in its charge sheet, alleged that the AAP used the money generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam for election campaigning in Goa.

    Also read: From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Speaking to reporters over the charge sheet, CM Kejriwal said the claims made by the probe agency are "completely fictional".

    "The ED has filed 5,000 charge sheets in this government's tenure. How many convictions have happened in these case? These cases are fake, false allegations are levelled," Kejriwal said, adding that ED is being used to destabilise and topple state governments.

    It can be seen that this is the first time CM Kejriwal has been mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

