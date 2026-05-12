Assam Speaker candidate Ranjit Das predicted Himanta Biswa Sarma's govt will be formed for 15 years. Lauding the NDA's third term, he said people chose Sarma for development. Dignitaries arrived for the oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati.

Candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjit Das, on Tuesday lauded the work done by the NDA government in the state and affirmed that Chief Minister-designate "Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will be formed for 15 years."

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Speaking with ANI, Das recognised himself as "fortunate" to have been announced as a candidate for the speaker post. Expressing elation and pride over the third term of the NDA government in the state, he said that the people chose Sarma to "develop Assam further."

"It is a fortunate day for Assam. CM Himata Biswa Sarma has been chosen to develop Assam further... Almost 20 CMs are here... The BJP will form government in 2031 too... Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will be formed for 15 years," he said.

"The CM has announced my name as a candidate for the speaker post. I am very fortunate," he added.

Dignitaries Arrive for Swearing-in

Meanwhile, guests have begun to arrive in Guwahati for the oath-taking ceremony of the Assam government. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Minister Jacob Zhimomi also arrived to attend the event.

Speaking with ANI, Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi hailed Assam CM-designate's leadership and the development efforts made by his government at grassroot level.

Applauding Sarma's victory in the state assembly elections, Zhimomi extended best wishes for the third term of NDA government in Assam. "We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all sections of society. This victory is a testament to his exceptional leadership," he stated.

Ceremony Preparations Underway

Meanwhile, the preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

CM-designate Seeks Blessings

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

In a post on X, the CM-designate affirmed that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Assam will make strides in development, as the NDA government, under Sarma's leadership, is set to begin its third consecutive term in the state from today. "May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings. 12.05.2026," he wrote. (ANI)