Congress leader Pawan Khera said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will not return to power but will go 'directly to jail'. He slammed Sarma's UCC promise and called the Special Intensive Revision in Assam an 'attack on the rights of voters'.

Pawan Khera on Assam CM's Future

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma won't be able to fulfil his promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state as he "won't be returning to power" and claimed that the BJP leader will go "directly to jail" after the conclusion of the Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "First of all, he will not return to power; he will go to jail. He knows it. This country is a collection of cultures and beliefs. You can't impose one belief on everyone." Sarma has said that UCC will be implemented in Assam if he becomes the CM again after the Assam assembly polls next year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Alleges Attack on Voters' Rights

Congress leader Pawan Khera further said that the Special Intensive Revision in Assam is a total attack on the rights of voters of India. "We will not allow that to happen. As far as Bihar is concerned, we have raised many questions, not just after the results but also before the elections. Rahul ji launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and raised many questions that went unanswered. He showed evidence from Haryana, Karnataka and Bihar of EC's wrongdoings," Khera said.

ECI Announces Special Revision for Assam

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. According to a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision (SR) u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam."

Verification Process Details

During the SIR drive being carried out in other states, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with conducting house-to-house verification using blank forms. However, according to EC, the BLOs in Assam will be given a pre-filled register to verify existing electors. (ANI)