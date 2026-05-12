Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam's Chief Minister for his second term. The ceremony was attended by PM Modi and other top NDA leaders. The NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 2026 assembly elections, winning 101 of 126 seats.

After a momentous victory in the assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

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New Cabinet and Speaker

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

NDA's Dominant Electoral Performance

The NDA's performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 81 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the alliance has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model.

The BJP-led NDA, including the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 101 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up to be three-fourth majority. Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as a part of the NDA.

A New Political Era in Assam

The day was defined by two polar opposite narratives: the unstoppable rise of the incumbent Chief Minister and the shocking eclipse of a political dynasty. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned his constituency into a fortress, winning by a staggering margin of over 80,000 votes. In his victory speech, he credited the "double-engine" growth fueled by PM Narendra Modi's support over the last decade.

The 2026 election will be remembered as the moment Assam moved away from regional and sectarian fragmentation, opting instead for a direct, polarised contest between the BJP's vision of "transformation" and the Congress's ideological resistance.