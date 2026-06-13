Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed June 12 as a historic day, noting PM Modi has become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, breaking the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also praised Modi's successful tenure.

Assam CM Hails PM Modi's Record-Breaking Tenure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hailed June 12 as a "historic day" in the history of Indian democracy, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially become the country's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

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"In the history of Indian democracy, June 12 was the historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. Narendra Modi breaks the record of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. On June 11, an NITI Aayog meeting was held and the Chief Ministers of all states congratulated him and on behalf of Assam, I also congratulated him," CM Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

'Changing India': UP CM Lauds PM's Leadership

The remarks came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. Completing 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 11, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 days in the name of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for continuous service following the first general elections. Meanwhile, on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful 12-year tenure, stating that the country has significantly moved forward since 2014, making the world realise India's power and strength.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "On June 10, a celebration was organised for the successful journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long tenure. On this occasion, all the world's major heads of state extended congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister and his working style. When the country gets such a popular, miraculous, and visionary leader, the results do not take long to arrive. In the last 12 years, we have seen a changing India." "The India of 2014 and the India after 2014--today's generation takes pride in being citizens of that new India which has continuously moved forward without stopping, without faltering, without tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today," he added. (ANI)