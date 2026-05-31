Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and lakhs of BJP workers listened to the 134th Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi spoke on summer heat, mangoes, the return of Chola-era copper plates from the Netherlands, and India's rich history of astronomy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme with party workers in the national capital on Sunday.

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In a press statement issued from the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP Media Panellist Amal Narayan Patowary stated that lakhs of BJP workers across more than 25,000 booths in 433 mandals spread across all 39 districts of Assam listened to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia also joined BJP workers in West Bengal's Kolkata to listen to the broadcast.

Highlights from PM Modi's Address

The 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widely acclaimed monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, was broadcast across the country today.

Guidance for the Summer Season

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister highlighted the increasing intensity of the summer season and urged citizens to remain vigilant against heat-related health risks. He encouraged people to stay hydrated, consume traditional Indian beverages such as buttermilk and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the diverse varieties of mangoes cultivated across different states of India and extended his greetings and appreciation to farmers associated with mango production.

He further advised citizens to adhere to the guidelines and advisories issued by various government departments regarding heatwave preparedness and safety.

India's Recovered and Discovered Heritage

Referring to his recent visit to the Netherlands, Prime Minister Modi noted with gratitude that the Dutch Prime Minister had returned several ancient Indian copper plates to India. These inscriptions, he observed, contain valuable records of the prosperous and illustrious history of the ancient Chola Empire.

He also mentioned the recent discovery of three rare copper plates in Chhattisgarh. Written in Pali and dating back nearly 1,400 years, these inscriptions provide significant insights into the economic conditions and cultural life of that era.

Encouraging Astronomical Studies

Highlighting India's rich tradition of astronomical studies, the Prime Minister spoke about the country's historic contributions to Mathematical Astronomy. He underscored the growing interest in astronomy and astrophysics and encouraged greater collaboration among organisations such as the Bangalore Astronomical Society, Astro Keralam, Big Bang Astronomy of Rajkot, and other scientific institutions across the nation.

He called upon India's youth to actively engage with astronomy clubs and contribute to the advancement of astronomy and astrophysics. (ANI)