Around 50 leaders and workers from BJP, AAP, and BSP joined the Congress party in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The induction programme was held under the leadership of Shimla Rural DCC President Hari Krishna Himral, strengthening the party's grassroots.

Around 50 people, including leaders and workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), joined the Congress on Thursday during an organisational expansion campaign launched by the District Congress Committee (DCC), Shimla Rural.

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New Inductions Strengthen Congress in Shimla

The induction programme was held under the leadership of Shimla Rural DCC President Hari Krishna Himral. Among those who joined the party were retired HRTC General Manager KC Chauhan from Rohru, former BDC member Laxmi Dass from Shimla Rural, ward members Jai Lal Negi and Karishma Sharma, along with several workers from different political parties. The event was attended by Chief Minister's Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Jinta, HPCC Vice-President Amit Nanda, Sonia Chauhan, Jitendra Thakur, Pawan Kumar, Kuldeep Thakur, and other senior party leaders.

Shimla Rural DCC President Hari Krishna Himral said that the growing support for the Congress reflected people's faith in the policies and governance of the state government. "Today, under the organisational expansion campaign of the Shimla Rural District Congress Committee, nearly 50 people, including retired HRTC General Manager KC Chauhan, former BDC member Laxmi Dass, ward members Jai Lal Negi and Karishma Sharma, as well as workers from the BJP, AAP and BSP, joined the Congress. Their decision strengthens the organisation at the grassroots level and reflects the people's confidence in the Congress and the developmental vision of the state government. We welcome all the new members to the party." Himral said.

Senior Leader Ashok Singh Quits Congress in UP

This development in the Congress party follows Ashok Singh's resignation from the party on July 9, as he submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In his resignation letter, he said he was deeply hurt after being served a show-cause notice by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee over alleged anti-party activities.

The notice, issued on July 4, accused Singh of violating party discipline after he attended a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event organised to welcome BJP National President Nitin Nabin. In his resignation letter, Singh highlighted his 35 years of service to the Congress, during which he held several organisational responsibilities, including as a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Youth Congress leader, and a long-serving spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)