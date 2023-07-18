Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, many states on alert till July 21

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for several states, including flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall many states on alert till July 21 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Odisha is expected during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The meteorological office also anticipated that spells of heavy to very heavy rain will persist across Uttarakhand and central India for the following two days, followed by sporadic heavy rain.

    At 7 am today, the Yamuna water level in Delhi reached 205.71 metres, which is still over the danger limit. A few days ago, the water level reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, flooding several important sectors of the city. As the water level started to rise yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked residents to stay in the camps.

    Also Read | Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days. Data from the state's Disaster Management Authority show that since the state's monsoon season began on June 24, 122 people have died due to rain and flooding.

    In Uttarakhand, Dehradun and other districts received heavy rain this morning. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Kumaon Region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    The Met Department has issued rain alerts for several states till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.  The flood-stricken states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and portions of South India have received advisories from the weather office.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    Coastal parts of Karnataka will receive light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 21. Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe and interior parts of Karnataka too may receive heavy rainfall. 

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news LIVE 18 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be brought to Kerala today

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Oommen Chandy former Kerala CM passes away at 79 Know his net worth other details gcw

    Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM, passes away at 79; Know his net worth & other details

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about late Congress stalwart

    Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passes away anr

    Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away, state announces two-day official mourning

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan quits 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'? Here's what we know RBA

    Salman Khan quits 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'? Here's what we know

    Kerala news LIVE 18 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be brought to Kerala today

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this RBA

    Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this

    Petrol and diesel price today July 18 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 18: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon