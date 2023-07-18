Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, many states on alert till July 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for several states, including flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Odisha is expected during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The meteorological office also anticipated that spells of heavy to very heavy rain will persist across Uttarakhand and central India for the following two days, followed by sporadic heavy rain.

At 7 am today, the Yamuna water level in Delhi reached 205.71 metres, which is still over the danger limit. A few days ago, the water level reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, flooding several important sectors of the city. As the water level started to rise yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked residents to stay in the camps.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days. Data from the state's Disaster Management Authority show that since the state's monsoon season began on June 24, 122 people have died due to rain and flooding.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun and other districts received heavy rain this morning. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Kumaon Region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Met Department has issued rain alerts for several states till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week. The flood-stricken states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and portions of South India have received advisories from the weather office.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

Coastal parts of Karnataka will receive light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 21. Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe and interior parts of Karnataka too may receive heavy rainfall.