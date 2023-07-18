Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

According to the prosecution, the four accused individuals, namely Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun were alleged to have planned and conspired to drag the victim with the car, leading to her tragic death. The charges pressed against them include murder and criminal conspiracy

The shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged to death underneath a car in the Kanjhawala area on NewYyear's Day was a deliberate act by the four accused, the prosecution told a court during the arguments on framing of charges. The prosecution asserted that the four accused individuals -- Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun -- planned and agreed to drag the victim with the car, which resulted in her death. The charges against the four accused include murder (IPC section 302) and criminal conspiracy (IPC section 120B).

Additionally, the Delhi Police had also filed a chargesheet against three others, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to concealing evidence, harbouring the offenders, and providing false information. After the completion of the arguments on framing of charges, Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur reserved the order and scheduled it to be pronounced on July 27.

The Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Shrivastava, emphasized that the accused individuals had committed a heinous act by dragging the victim for 13 km, leading to her tragic demise, and thus they should be tried under the relevant sections of the IPC. On the other hand, J P Singh, the counsel for the four accused, sought their discharge based on various grounds, citing the lack of evidence or witnesses that would indicate their awareness of the victim being trapped under the car. The defence argued that there was no CCTV footage clearly showing the accused looking under the vehicle or being aware of the situation.

Initially, the police arrested five suspects on January 2 in connection with the case. Later, a metropolitan magistrate's court granted bail to co-accused Ankush and Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Deepak Khanna received relief from the Additional Sessions court on May 13. The Delhi Police had filed an 800-page chargesheet against all seven accused on April 1, and the case was subsequently committed to a sessions court for further proceedings.