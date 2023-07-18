Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    According to the prosecution, the four accused individuals, namely Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun were alleged to have planned and conspired to drag the victim with the car, leading to her tragic death. The charges pressed against them include murder and criminal conspiracy

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    The shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged to death underneath a car in the Kanjhawala area on NewYyear's Day was a deliberate act by the four accused, the prosecution told a court during the arguments on framing of charges. The prosecution asserted that the four accused individuals -- Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun -- planned and agreed to drag the victim with the car, which resulted in her death. The charges against the four accused include murder (IPC section 302) and criminal conspiracy (IPC section 120B).

    Additionally, the Delhi Police had also filed a chargesheet against three others, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to concealing evidence, harbouring the offenders, and providing false information. After the completion of the arguments on framing of charges, Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur reserved the order and scheduled it to be pronounced on July 27. 

    The Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Shrivastava, emphasized that the accused individuals had committed a heinous act by dragging the victim for 13 km, leading to her tragic demise, and thus they should be tried under the relevant sections of the IPC. On the other hand, J P Singh, the counsel for the four accused, sought their discharge based on various grounds, citing the lack of evidence or witnesses that would indicate their awareness of the victim being trapped under the car. The defence argued that there was no CCTV footage clearly showing the accused looking under the vehicle or being aware of the situation.

    Initially, the police arrested five suspects on January 2 in connection with the case. Later, a metropolitan magistrate's court granted bail to co-accused Ankush and Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Deepak Khanna received relief from the Additional Sessions court on May 13. The Delhi Police had filed an 800-page chargesheet against all seven accused on April 1, and the case was subsequently committed to a sessions court for further proceedings.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oommen Chandy former Kerala CM passes away at 79 Know his net worth other details gcw

    Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM, passes away at 79; Know his net worth & other details

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about late Congress stalwart

    Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passes away anr

    Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away, state announces two-day official mourning

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday July 18 anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue snt

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue

    Recent Stories

    Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this RBA

    Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this

    Petrol and diesel price today July 18 Check latest rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 18: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Oommen Chandy former Kerala CM passes away at 79 Know his net worth other details gcw

    Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM, passes away at 79; Know his net worth & other details

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal pictures RBA

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur in Portugal: Couple can’t take their eyes off each other on a cosy date

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child RBA

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon