Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    Opposition meeting: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 17) arrived in Bengaluru. They were received by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. 

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:37 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Leading opposition parties in India will meet jointly for two days starting today (17 July) in Bengaluru as they prepare for the general election of 2024. As part of their efforts to portray a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration at the Centre, the leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will congregate at a hotel in the Taj West End Hotel in the evening. 

    Meanwhile, the High Command directed the Congress leaders of Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18). According to reports, the members of the political affairs have been instructed to attend the meeting. 

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers M. K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Hemant Soren, as well as RJD leader Lalu Prasad, were among those present at the dinner meeting where discussions were held to finalise the agenda for the formal talks beginning Tuesday morning. Sonia Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee were also present for the dinner.

    The formation of a subcommittee to develop the common minimum programme and communication points for the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is on the agenda for the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru. The process for deciding seat sharing on a state-by-state basis is also on the agenda. The formation of a committee for formulating a coordinated schedule of events, such as rallies and agitations, will also be considered during the meeting. The name of the alliance will also be decided upon during the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
