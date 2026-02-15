Himachal Pradesh will develop Asia's longest zipline in Kangra's Dhauladhar valley to boost tourism. The 4.3-km project will cost Rs. 7.41 crore. The state also approved Rs 1,617 crore for a major healthcare modernisation initiative.

Asia's Longest Zipline Project in Kangra

To give a major fillip to tourism in the region, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to develop Asia's longest zipline project at Naddi in the picturesque Dhauladhar valley of Kangra district.

According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, the proposed 4.3-kilometre-long Naddi Zipline Project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 7.41 crore, is envisioned as a landmark adventure tourism initiative.

The project will feature four stations, Gallu (starting point), Ball village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad (terminating point), offering visitors a thrilling experience while showcasing the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dhauladhar ranges. The project is proposed to be completed within a period of 36 months.

Boosting Regional Tourism and Economy

The government further mentioned that the zipline is proposed to be developed at the Naddi View Point in Dharamshala, a location renowned for its panoramic vistas. Once completed, it is expected to significantly enhance tourism infrastructure in the region, attract adventure enthusiasts, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the area's overall economic growth.

The Chief Minister stated, "The State Government has accorded the status of 'Tourism Capital' to Kangra district, and several initiatives are being implemented to strengthen tourism infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism development in the district.

Major Healthcare Modernisation Initiative Approved

Meanwhile, to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services across the State, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved Rs 1,617 crore in the first phase of the Rs 3,000 crore comprehensive healthcare modernisation initiative. This investment will upgrade infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges, Super Speciality Centres and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans. The project is scheduled for implementation from 1st April 2026 to 30th April 2031.

Focus on High-End Technology and Accessibility

The government spokesperson stated that under this ambitious initiative, institutions will be equipped with high-end diagnostic facilities, simulation-based medical training systems, AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and integrated digital health platforms.

The project aims to ensure timely access to specialised care, reduce referral-related costs, improve patient outcomes and strengthen emergency response systems in remote and far-flung areas. It will also promote gender-equitable, climate-resilient healthcare, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a pioneering State in accessible, technology-driven public health modernisation.