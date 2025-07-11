Himachal Pradesh has recorded 91 deaths since June 20 due to heavy monsoon rains, flash floods, landslides, and road accidents, according to SDMA. Over ₹749 crore in damages and 131 missing persons have also been reported so far.

Shimla: At least 91 people have lost their lives across Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing monsoon season since June 20, with 55 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters such as flash floods, landslides, lightning, and cloudbursts, and 36 deaths reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

91 deaths reported in Himachal since June 20 monsoon onset

The SDMA's cumulative damage report as of July 10, 2025, highlights a grim picture of destruction, recording 364 injuries, 131 missing persons, and over Rs 749.97 crore in estimated losses to both public and private property.

"A total of 91 deaths have been reported so far in the monsoon period from June 20 to July 10. Of these, 55 deaths were caused by natural calamities and 36 were due to road accidents," the SDMA stated.

Among the rain-related deaths, 15 were due to cloudbursts, 9 due to drowning, 8 in flash floods, 10 from falls off steep terrain, 4 in electrocution, and others due to landslides, fire, and lightning.

Mandi records highest toll with 21 deaths, 27 missing persons

Mandi reported the highest toll with 21 deaths, followed by Kangra (14) and Kullu (10).

Mandi also recorded 27 people missing, most of them swept away in flash floods or cloudbursts in remote villages like Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog.

Over 752 houses and 880 cowsheds were either damaged or destroyed statewide.

Roads, power lines, and water schemes badly hit across districts

Damage has been reported to roads, power lines, water supply schemes, bridges, school buildings, and health centres across multiple districts.

There is a total public property loss of Rs 32,754.79 lacs while there is a total private property loss of Rs 40,481.70 lakh. Notably, over 22,000 poultry birds and 885 livestock animals have also perished.

Rescue efforts continue in Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti

The SDMA noted that multiple rescue operations, supported by NDRF, SDRF, and local agencies, are underway, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti. Relief camps have been set up in severely affected areas, and ex-gratia payments are being processed.

The monsoon has triggered 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides so far, severely testing the state's disaster response machinery.

Separately, 36 lives were lost in road accidents, which also surged during the wet season. Solan (6 deaths), Kullu (7), Chamba (6), and Bilaspur (3) were among the worst-affected districts in this category.

"The hilly terrain, coupled with slippery roads and falling boulders, has made driving especially hazardous," the SDMA warned.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts over the next few days, anticipating continued moderate to heavy rainfall.