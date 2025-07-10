The death toll from monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 85, with widespread infrastructure damage including blocked roads, power outages, and disrupted water supply.

Shimla, (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The death toll from the ongoing monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has reached 85, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).



54 fatalities were directly caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 31 deaths were reported from road accidents, as per the SDMA



The SDMA confirmed that the state continues to reel under the impact of relentless rains. In the past 24 hours alone, 204 roads have been blocked, including the National Highway NH-003 connecting Mandi to Dharampur via Kotli. Additionally, 192 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 740 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.



The Mandi district remains the worst-affected, accounting for the highest number of road blockages (138), major power outages, and damaged water supply systems. In Kullu, 20 roads were blocked due to heavy rain, while Sirmaur and Kangra also reported significant infrastructure disruptions, it said its latest update.



"All emergency services are on alert. Restoration of road access, electricity, and water supply is ongoing," said officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), which compiled the utility disruption report.



The SDMA reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid travel on vulnerable routes, especially in high-altitude and landslide-prone areas, as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

CM Sukhu visits affected areas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas of the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district and assured the affected families of all possible support from the State Government. He also inspected the relief camp set up at Bagsiad for the victims and took feedback on the assistance being provided.

Response to misinformation

While interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister said that relief and rescue operations were being carried out effectively in the Seraj assembly constituency. However, he expressed concern over some individuals spreading misinformation on social media.



He stated, "I personally got delivered relief material and ration to rain-hit Galu in a helicopter. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused." (ANI)

