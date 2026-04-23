The IMD has forecast light rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms for Himachal Pradesh over the next week. Despite the precipitation, temperatures are expected to remain above normal across many parts of the state, continuing a warming trend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, snowfall and thunderstorms at isolated to a few places across Himachal Pradesh over the next week, with temperatures expected to remain above normal in many parts of the state.

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According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla on Thursday, dry weather prevailed across the state during the past 24 hours, with no rainfall or snowfall recorded. Minimum temperatures showed little change, remaining above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius at a few places, while maximum temperatures were above normal by 2-7 degrees Celsius in most areas. The lowest minimum temperature of 5.1°C was recorded at Kukumseri, while Una recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.7°C.

Upcoming Week's Weather Forecast

The IMD said light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on April 24, 26 and 27, while light to moderate precipitation is expected at a few places on April 25, 28 and 29. The remaining days of the week are likely to witness mainly dry weather.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places on April 24, 25, 28 and 29, with mid-hill districts, including Shimla, likely to be affected on April 25. The MeT department has also warned of sustained winds of 30-40 kmph in high-altitude districts such as Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti on April 24, 25, 28 and 29.

Minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, with no significant change thereafter. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next four to five days.

Extended Range Forecast

Outlook for April 24-30

In its extended range forecast, the IMD said weather activity during the week from April 24 to 30 will remain broadly similar, with light rain or snowfall at isolated places and light to moderate precipitation at a few locations. Rainfall is likely to be normal overall, though parts of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti may receive below-normal rainfall, while some areas of Kinnaur and Kullu could see above-normal precipitation.

Maximum temperatures during this period are expected to remain normal to above normal, especially in low hills and plains, where temperatures may range between 24°C and 36°C. Minimum temperatures are also likely to stay above normal across many low and mid-hill areas.

Outlook for May

For the subsequent week (May 1 to May 7), the IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall over many parts of the state, with only light precipitation likely in high and mid-hill regions on some days. Temperatures in early May are expected to remain largely normal in high and mid-hills, but normal to above normal in low hills and plains, indicating a gradual warming trend across the state.

The IMD outlook for mid-May suggests continued above-normal temperatures in low hills and plains, while rainfall is expected to remain below normal across most parts, except for isolated areas such as Kangra and Una, where near-normal conditions may persist. (ANI)