The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh from March 28, predicting rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall. Weather activity will intensify on March 29-30, with higher reaches expecting snow and a temperature drop of 2-5°C expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh starting Saturday, March 28, with weather activity expected to intensify over the following two days.

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Detailed Weather Forecast

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that light rainfall is likely in isolated areas such as Solan on Friday evening, while districts including Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Kullu may also witness light showers. "The weather system will become active from the night of March 28, and its impact will be seen across most parts of the state on March 29 and 30. Many regions are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while higher reaches may experience light to moderate snowfall," Sharma said.

Snowfall and Thunderstorm Warning

He added that districts such as Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur are expected to witness snowfall in higher altitudes, though no heavy rain or snowfall warning has been issued. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, under the yellow alert category. "Thunderstorm and lightning activity may occur in isolated areas, particularly in mid-hill districts. However, no extreme weather event is anticipated at this stage," Sharma stated.

Temperature and Agricultural Impact

According to IMD, the current temperatures across the state remain near normal. Una recorded a maximum temperature of around 31°C, while Shimla and Solan reported temperatures close to seasonal averages. "Day temperatures are expected to remain near normal on March 28, but a drop of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely between March 29 and 30 due to the active weather system," Sharma said.

He further added that weather activity is expected to gradually reduce from March 31, although some areas in the mid and high hills may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall. A significant decrease in weather activity is expected from April 1 onwards.

Sharma also cautioned that the ongoing weather conditions could impact apple-growing regions, where flowering and fruit-setting activities are currently underway.

Seasonal Rainfall Overview

On seasonal rainfall, he said, "Himachal Pradesh has recorded around minus 17 per cent below normal precipitation so far this March. While districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan have received normal to above-normal rainfall, other areas are still experiencing a deficit."

(ANI)