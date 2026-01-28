Large parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rain and snowfall, causing temperatures to dip sharply. The lowest was -6.1°C in Kukumseri. The IMD has forecast more rain and snow and issued warnings for cold waves and dense fog.

Large parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain and snowfall during the past 24 hours, with heavy snow recorded at isolated places, even as temperatures dipped sharply across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Significant Temperature Drop Across State

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, the weather system led to a significant drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures in the high hill areas dropped to between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, while mid-hill regions recorded lows ranging from minus 1°C to 10°C. The lowest minimum temperature of minus 6.1°C was recorded at Kukumseri in the Lahaul and Spiti district.

Maximum temperatures also remained significantly below normal by 4-8°C at most places. High-hill areas recorded daytime temperatures between 0°C and 7°C, while mid-hill regions recorded temperatures between 4°C and 19°C. Bajaura in Kullu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 19.2°C.

Heavy Precipitation and High Winds

Several parts of the state received heavy rainfall, with Bhuntar in Kullu district recording 55.4 mm, Saloni in Chamba 50.8 mm, Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra 48.4 mm and Seobagh in Kullu 47 mm. Other areas, including Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan districts, also reported rainfall exceeding 40 mm.

Heavy snowfall was reported in higher reaches, with Kothi in Kullu district receiving 75 cm of snow, followed by Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti with 51 cm, Khadrala in Shimla district with 40.6 cm and Gondla with 36 cm. Manali recorded 28 cm of snowfall, while Kufri received 11 cm.

The IMD reported thunderstorms and lightning at places including Shimla, Jubberhatti, Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Kangra. Gusty winds were also observed, with Kufri recording wind speeds of up to 94 kmph, followed by Kalpa's Recong Peo at 72 kmph and Narkanda and Mashobra at 57 kmph.

Weather Analysis and Forecast

Cold day conditions prevailed in Kangra district, while severe cold day conditions were observed in Una, Mandi and Manali. Shallow fog was reported at Kalpa.

The IMD attributed the prevailing weather to an active western disturbance over Jammu and neighbouring areas and said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30.

In its forecast, the IMD said light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely at most places over the state on February 1, with heavy snowfall over higher reaches at isolated locations. Dry weather is expected on January 29, while light rain or snowfall may occur at isolated places on January 28, 30, 31 and February 3. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by 3-4°C over the next three to four days, while maximum temperatures may gradually rise by 4-6°C.

The weather office has also issued warnings of cold waves and dense fog at isolated places over low hills and plains during the next few days, advising residents and tourists to take necessary precautions. (ANI)