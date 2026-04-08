Fresh snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, coupled with rainfall in cities like Shimla, has caused a significant drop in temperatures. The IMD has forecast more rain, snow, and gusty winds for the coming days.

Fresh snowfall was recorded in parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures, while rainfall lashed several areas, including Shimla city.

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In Himachal Pradesh, the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang witnessed fresh snowfall, significantly bringing down temperatures in the region. Shimla showed rainfall in areas including The Ridge and nearby localities, indicating changing weather conditions across the state. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the higher reaches of the Banihal mountains also received fresh snowfall, adding to the cold conditions prevailing in the region.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain and Snow

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 8. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in some areas.

The IMD further stated that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir on April 9 and 10, while Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions on April 9. These weather conditions may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with speeds ranging between 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph.

Drop in Temperatures and Advisory

The fresh spell of snowfall in higher altitudes and rainfall in lower regions has contributed to a drop in temperatures across both states, marking a shift in weather patterns. Such conditions are typical during this period and often impact daily life, especially in hilly areas where snowfall can affect road connectivity and movement.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as weather activity is expected to persist over the next few days. Residents and travellers in these regions have been advised to remain cautious in view of the forecasted rainfall, snowfall, and gusty winds. (ANI)