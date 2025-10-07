The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Himachal Pradesh authorities and disaster response teams are in Bilaspur to provide assistance.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Modi said the injured would be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). At least 17 people were killed and several others injured after a landslide hit a private bus in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in the Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister's office wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.” "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the post added.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

<br><strong>Rescue Ops Underway</strong></h2><p>Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bilaspur, Om Kant said that rescue operations are being carried out. The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."The state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of distress and will provide every possible assistance," he said.<br><br>The Chief Minister also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and instructed the district administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to hospitals for treatment and provided with full medical care. Sukhu, who is continuously monitoring the situation from Shimla, is in touch with the Bilaspur district administration. He has also asked authorities to provide timely updates on rescue efforts and relief measures. Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall. </p><p><i>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</i></p>