Opposition Demands Discussion on SIR, BLO Deaths

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday called on the Central government to allow for a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, calling the recent reported deaths of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as "intolerable."

"The entire nation saw during the previous session that the opposition was demanding a discussion on SIR...If BLOs who have been assigned to carry out the SIR exercise are dying by suicide, this is intolerable and any government which follows the Constitution should allow for a discussion on it," Tiwari told ANI here.

Tiwari's remarks come ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, where the Opposition is expected to raise concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise, which has reportedly placed enormous pressure on BLOs, allegedly leading to multiple deaths and widespread anxiety among citizens.

BJP Hopes for Productive Session

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghulam Ali Khatana expressed hope for a productive and smooth parliamentary session. "We hope that the House functions smoothly and the precious time of Parliament is used for public welfare... We want the opposition to raise issues that are in the public interest and to positively criticise the ruling party," Khatana said.

Other Key Issues on Opposition's Agenda

Apart from SIR, the Opposition is also expected to discuss the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, India's foreign policy, and the recent car blast near the Red Fort in the national capital.

Winter Session Commences

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 AM today, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Legislative Business on the Anvil

Key Finance Bills

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, today, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944. In addition, the Finance Minister could also introduce the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health, and to levy a cess for this on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the list of business said.

Other Proposed Legislation

The other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025. (ANI)