IPS officer Sumit Sharan, a member of the three-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe into the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, arrived at the CBI office in Karur on Monday. The panel, chaired by Justice Rastogi and comprises apart from Sumit Saran Sonal V Mishra (IG, Provisioning, CRPF, New Delhi) is expected to review the materials and evidence collected thus far in the investigation.

CBI Questions Victims' Families and TVK Members

Meanwhile, officials from the CBI, stationed in Karur, have been conducting inquiries with the families of the victims, the injured, ambulance drivers, police personnel, local administrators from the TVK party and business owners in the Veluchamipuram area. Additonally, the CBI has questioned the families of 12 deceased individuals, recording their statements about the incident and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Earlier, three members of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including the legal team and Trichy Zonal Joint Coordinator Arasu, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an inquiry in Karur district.

Background of the Tragedy

On September 27, nearly 41 people lost their lives, and 110 others were injured in a stampede that occurred during a public meeting of the TVK party in Karur, which was attended by the party chief, Vijay. In response to the tragedy, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation to determine the cause of the incident and identify those responsible.

Investigation Scope and Methods

Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the CBI has been conducting an intensive investigation into the incident for the past two weeks. Officials have reportedly issued summons to over 100 individuals linked to the event for inquiry.

Among those who appeared were a petrol bunk owner, a textile shop owner, a mobile shop owner, and a mechanic shop owner from Velusamipuram. The questioning took place at the Circuit House in Karur.

Advanced Forensic Analysis

CBI officials earlier conducted 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 meters in and around the Velusamipuram area as part of their investigation.