The CIA team of Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, has busted an interstate drug network, arresting two smugglers with 43.56 grams of heroin (chitta) in Kangra district. The accused were apprehended at the Kandwal checkpoint near the Punjab-Himachal border.

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team of Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh has busted an interstate drug network and arrested two alleged smugglers with 43.56 grams of heroin (commonly known as chitta) in Kangra district. The accused were apprehended during a Naka checking operation at Kandwal checkpoint near the Punjab-Himachal border.

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Two Smugglers Apprehended

Police intercepted and searched a Swift car (HP94-7541), leading to the recovery of 43.56 grams of heroin from the occupants of the vehicle. The arrested individuals have been identified as Akshay Kumar (29), a resident of Samloti village in Kangra district, and Sawaran Singh (28), a native of Babehali village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, who is presently residing at Bindraban in Palampur subdivision of Kangra district.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Nurpur. Both accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Investigation Reveals Larger Network

Nurpur Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said the operation had exposed crucial links in an interstate drug supply chain. "The recovery is part of our sustained crackdown on drug trafficking. Preliminary investigation points towards an interstate network, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the supply chain. Further arrests and recoveries are expected," he said.

The SP said police are thoroughly investigating backwards and forwards linkages of the case to dismantle the entire network involved in the illegal trade of narcotics.

Police officials said the seizure is a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling and narcotics abuse in the region.