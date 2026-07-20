The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh for July 20-21 due to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, warning of flash floods, landslides and rising river levels across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its Red Alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 20 and 21, warning of a heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, rising river levels and poor visibility across several districts.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD Himachal Pradesh Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said widespread rainfall activity is expected across the state till July 23, with the most intense spell forecast over the next two days.

District-Wise Alerts and Forecast

"During the last 24 hours, many parts of Himachal Pradesh recorded light to moderate rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded at Mahore, followed by Manali and Kangra. At present, intense clouding and rainfall activity continue over Chamba, Kangra and Una districts," Sharma said.

He said the IMD has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for both July 20 and 21, where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

"The weather intensity is expected to remain high on both days. Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," he said.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Solan, while Yellow Alerts remain in force for Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Sharma said rainfall intensity is expected to decrease slightly from July 22, but significant weather activity will continue.

"On July 22, an Orange Alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while Yellow Alerts will remain in effect for most other districts. The spell of rainfall is expected to continue across the state until July 23," he said.

He added that weather conditions are likely to improve gradually between July 24 and 26, although scattered rainfall is still expected over the state's middle and higher hill regions.

IMD Issues Safety Advisories

The IMD has advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, warning that persistent rainfall could lead to a sharp rise in water levels.

"There is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and streams. People should avoid going near water bodies. Landslides are also likely along highways and hilly roads, and travellers should follow weather advisories issued by the state government," Sharma said.

He also cautioned motorists about reduced visibility caused by low clouds and fog, particularly in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

"Low clouds are likely to reduce visibility significantly in several areas around Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur until July 22. People travelling through these areas should exercise extra caution," he said.

Seasonal Rainfall Statistics

On rainfall statistics, Sharma said Himachal Pradesh has so far received 7 per cent below-normal rainfall in July, while the cumulative seasonal rainfall deficit stands at 18 per cent below normal.

"Only four districts, Una, Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur, have recorded above-normal rainfall this season, while the remaining eight districts continue to receive below-normal rainfall," he added.

(ANI)