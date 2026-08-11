Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar hits back at the BJP-JDS padayatra over the Bidadi project, claiming it's a political stunt for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. He states his govt offers better compensation and accuses JDS of hypocrisy. JDS condemns the govt.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hits back at Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy over the BJP-JDS padayatra against the Bidadi Township project, alleging that the protest had no connection with farmers and was aimed at securing the political future of Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar slams 'politically motivated' padayatra

Speaking to reporters in Malur, Shivakumar said, "There are no farmers in the padayatra being organised by the BJP and JDS against the Bidadi Township project. This protest is being done solely for the political future of their family's boy (Nikhil Kumaraswamy)."

Reacting to the participation of JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in the padayatra, the Chief Minister added, "They have brought party workers from other constituencies to conduct this march. Protesting and demonstrating are their rights in a democracy. I am not saying no to that."

'We are giving ₹3 crore compensation'

When asked about the Bidadi Township project and compensation for land acquisition, Shivakumar said the Congress government was only carrying forward the project initiated by the previous government. "We are only continuing the project that they initiated. They had proposed compensation of ₹25 lakh. We are giving compensation ranging from ₹2.50 crore to ₹3 crore," he said.

'JDS signed off on both projects'

Addressing Kumaraswamy's allegation that the NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) and Bidadi Township projects were similar, Shivakumar said the JDS leaders themselves had approved both projects. "They are the ones who signed off on both those projects. Who created the NICE project? They did. But it turned out to be good. Bengaluru has survived today because that road was built. I am not saying what they did was wrong. But their own self-interest was involved in it. I will talk about all of that when the time comes," he said.

Cabinet portfolio allocation soon

Shivakumar also said that the allocation of portfolios to ministers in the expanded Karnataka Cabinet was likely to be finalised soon. "I discussed the portfolio allocation with the party high command in Delhi on Sunday evening. It will likely be resolved this evening," he said.

JDS condemns 'anti-farmer' government

Meanwhile, the JD(S) on Monday condemned the Karnataka government over the alleged use of police force to disrupt its padayatra in support of farmers, accusing the DK Shivakumar-led administration of being "anti-farmer" and "anti-people".

In a post on X, the party said the "massive public support" received for the padayatra had "rattled" the state government and asserted that JDS leaders would not be intimidated by any pressure. "Condemnation to the Karnataka government for disrupting the peaceful padayatra being conducted by the JDS party to save farmers' agricultural land through police force. The massive public support received for the unrelenting padayatra in support of farmers has clearly rattled the DK Shivakumar government. The JDS party and our leaders will not cower before the bullying of the DK Shivakumar government, which is running an anti-farmer, anti-people administration. Our struggle for farmers continues unceasingly," the party said.

Condemnation to the @INCKarnataka government for suppressing the peaceful padayatra being conducted by the JDS party to save farmers' agricultural land through police force. It has been proven that the massive public support for the padayatra in support of farmers has shaken the DK Shivakumar government. Anti-farmer, anti-people… pic.twitter.com/FVtDsMwAkt — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) August 10, 2026

About the Bidadi Township Project

Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or the Bidadi township project has been described by the state government as a "futuristic" project with the potential to decongest Bengaluru city, create one lakh jobs with a focus on local employment and boost Karnataka's economy.

In June, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced that the state government will prioritise farmer consent for the Bidadi township project. "If the farmers feel that the compensation being offered is not adequate, there is also the possibility of increasing it further. Our intention is to ease the pressure on Bengaluru," he told reporters earlier.