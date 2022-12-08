'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur as Congress lead in Himachal Pradesh election 2022

BJP leader Jairam Thakur said, "I respect people's mandates and would like to thank the Prime Minister and other Central leadership for their efforts over the last five years. Regardless of politics, we will stand for the state's development."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jai Ram Thakur accepted defeat in the hill state, as counting votes is still underway, on Thursday. While the Congress leads on 39 of the 68 seats, the BJP leads on 26. Meanwhile, Thakur maintains his lead in his Seraj constituency, with a margin of 38,183 votes.

While talking to the media, Thakur said, "I respect the mandate of the people, and I want to thank the Prime Minister and other central leadership for the last five years. Regardless of politics, we will stand for the state's development. We'll analyse our shortcomings and work to improve in the coming term."

After four hours of counting, Congress's grand old party appeared to have the edge over the BJP at noon on Thursday, with the Election Commission data showing it leading in 37 constituencies.

Furthermore, Thakur congratulated the Congress and said, "I hope they deliver their promise. We will continue to raise public issues."

Another significant aspect of this election is that the margin was very narrow, with less than 1,000 votes. The vote-share difference is less than 1 per cent." "There was no party presence of the party," he said on the AAP's poll performance.

The hill state saw an intense campaign, with the BJP attempting to return to power for a second consecutive term and the Congress relying on the 'ten guarantees' outlined in the party's manifesto to bring them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the state's third major political force boosted the electoral battle. In addition to these three, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also contesting.

In 2017, the BJP formed the government after winning 44 seats, while the Congress won 21.

