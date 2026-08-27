Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared a statewide holiday for Raksha Bandhan. The decision extends the holiday to all, including brothers, to ensure families can celebrate the festival together without inconvenience.

HP Govt Announces Statewide Raksha Bandhan Holiday

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a statewide holiday on Raksha Bandhan, stating that the decision was taken to ensure that both brothers and sisters working in government offices, schools, and colleges could celebrate the festival together.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said women employees received a holiday on Raksha Bandhan, but he felt that brothers should also be allowed to stay at home so that sisters travelling to meet them would not have to wait throughout the day.

"Earlier, sisters used to get a holiday on Raksha Bandhan. I felt that if the brother had to go to the office, the sister would have to spend the whole day waiting to tie the rakhi. Therefore, we decided to give a holiday to everyone," Sukhu said.

He stated that the holiday would apply across Himachal Pradesh, including in government offices, schools, and colleges.

Sukhu described Raksha Bandhan as an important festival that reflects the cultural and emotional bond between brothers and sisters.

"The idea was that the sister should be able to comfortably meet her brother and tie the rakhi, and that both should be able to celebrate the emotional bond associated with the festival," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Greets Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, Birla said, "Dear fellow citizens, brothers and sisters, Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the mutual love, affection, and trust between brothers and sisters."

"This festival is a symbol of our country's rich culture, family values, and the unbreakable bonds of affection and belonging. Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a sacred thread of protection; it is a celebration of trust, respect, love, and the lifelong commitment to stand by one another. The bond between a brother and sister is considered one of the purest relationships in the world. There is neither selfishness nor any condition attached to this relationship," he said.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)