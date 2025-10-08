A landslide struck a private bus in the Balughat area in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, on Tuesday evening, killing 15 people. Search operations are ongoing.

Search operations are ongoing in Himachal Pradesh after a landslide struck a private bus in the Balughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment, Bilaspur, on Tuesday evening, killing 15 people. While speaking with ANI on the Bilaspur landslide incident, NDRF Assistant Commandant of Nurpur area, Karam Singh said, "The incident occurred around 6;50 pm and after getting information about the incident, our teams rushed to the spot at around 8 p.m. and searched the whole area physically with all heavy equipment.

He said, “About 18 people were travelling in the bus and so far 15 bodies have already been recovered, 2 live victims may be retrieved and one more victim is still missing.”

"The major reason behind the incident is continuous rain, and it caused landslide in the area and our operations and rescue efforts will continue until we find the person, he added. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri told ANI, "A private bus has met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh. Fifteen people have been killed. Two children are safe. The search is ongoing for one more child. The incident occurred due to a landslide, and its timing was such that debris landed on the bus, crushing it."

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said local residents assisted in saving the two children and confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing to locate an eight-year-old boy.

" Upon receiving information about this incident, we dispatched our police rescue team, Home Guard rescue team, and fire department vehicles to the scene. Local people provided a great deal of assistance in this incident and saved two children," he said. "About 15 people have died in this incident. The post-mortem process of the bodies is being carried out. The major cause of this incident is the rain that has been happening for the last two days. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the incident site because an 8-year-old boy is missing in this," he said.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Of the 15 killed, the bodies of nine men and four women have been recovered. Two children who sustained injuries have been shifted to AIIMS Bilaspur. "Search operations with the National Disaster Response Force team, including sniffer dogs, are ongoing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "The state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of distress and will provide every possible assistance," he said.

Sukhu, who is monitoring the situation from Shimla, is in touch with the Bilaspur district administration. He has asked authorities to provide timely updates on the rescue efforts and relief measures. Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall.

