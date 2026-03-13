West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC), and Sadgope (OBC) communities, aiming to protect their traditions and ensure socio-economic growth.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced five new Cultural and Development Boards for marginalised communities in the state. Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee announced Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities. She said that the boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring education, healthcare, and jobs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The West Bengal CM wrote, "I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities. These communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal. My heartiest congratulations to all of them."

She added that the boards' aim is to safeguard customary rights and bring socio-economic growth to the communities. "These boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth. Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-round development," she said.

"Our commitment to Ma, Mati, Manush means we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support. Jai Bangla," the X post read.

Political Context Ahead of 2026 Polls

This comes ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will look to defend its fortress against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which would want to secure a victory after winning 77 seats in the last elections.

Row Over President Murmu's Visit

The move also follows the political row surrounding President Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal. During a Santhal conference held on March 7, the President expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the event and questioned the choice of venue, saying many members of the Santal community were unable to attend because it was located in a remote area. She also noted the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state ministers during the event. While the ruling TMC rejected allegations of protocol lapses, the BJP called it a "disrespect" towards the President and tribal communities.