Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state has set an ambitious target to become a Green Energy State in 2026, aiming to meet over 90 per cent of its energy demand through renewable sources.

While presiding over a review meeting with senior officers last evening, Sukhu stated that the State Government was working with a spirit of 'Vyavastha Parivartan', a systemic transformation, to shift Himachal Pradesh towards a clean, self-reliant and sustainable energy future. Besides, the state is heading towards tapping the geothermal energy resources. Geothermal energy can be a significant additional resource of renewal energy, he said, adding that "keeping in mind the changing climatic conditions, Geothermal energy would prove to be a sustainable and secure source of energy".

Harnessing Geothermal Potential

The Chief Minister said that while Himachal Pradesh has already made significant strides in hydropower, the state is now focusing on an integrated approach involving solar and hydro energy to further reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Himachal Pradesh possesses considerable geothermal potential, especially in regions such as Manikaran and Kasol in Kullu district and Tattapani in Mandi district. These areas exhibit surface temperatures ranging from 57 to 97 degrees Celsius along with high geothermal gradients, making them suitable not only for electricity generation but also for tourism-based development centred around hot springs. Harnessing this natural resource, he said, reflects the Government's commitment to innovative governance and optimal utilisation of the State's natural assets under the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' framework.

Powering Remote and Cold Regions

The Chief Minister said that besides reducing dependence on wood and fossil fuels, small geothermal plants could power remote villages in Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti and are ideal for cold towns like Shimla, Manali and Keylong. In mountainous regions, geothermal energy offers a dependable base load supply, ensuring round-the-clock power availability.

A Boost for Eco-Tourism and Local Economy

The Chief Minister stated that though geothermal energy has remained largely untapped in the country as well, Himachal sees it as an additional and reliable source for energy requirements in a mountainous region where solar and wind are less consistent. Not only will this geothermal energy be eco-friendly for homes and hotels, but it will also help reduce deforestation, give a boost to the tourism sector through geothermal spas, resorts, and wellness centres around hot springs like Tattapani and Manikaran, and help promote eco-tourism. Additionally, it will also provide local employment in drilling, plant operation and maintenance, said the Chief Minister.

Diverse Applications and Advantages

He said that this would not only ensure 24X7 reliable supply, unlike solar or wind, which depend on weather, but also assist farmers in using geothermal heat to grow vegetables and flowers in colder climates. Apart from this, it will be highly efficient and will reduce electricity bills significantly and can be used in residential and commercial buildings for both heating in winter and cooling in summer, for food drying and processing.

Counting some more advantages, the Chief Minister said that it would also ensure 24X7 electricity generation, reliable base load supply, especially in remote regions of the state, with improved energy security in remote and inaccessible areas of Himachal.

Following Global Trends

"Besides, Solar, wind and hydropower which dominate the Renewal energy capacity, it will an additional source, particularly in tectonic belts of the State as countries with high tectonic rates like Iceland, Indonesia, China, etc. Today as many as 80 countries worldwide were actively using geothermal energy, with the USA as the largest producer of geothermal energy," he remarked. (ANI)