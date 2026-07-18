HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the state is prepared for IMD's heavy rain alert, with disaster response teams deployed. He also spoke on apple procurement, introducing a new digital registration system for farmers and other support measures.

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the state government has made comprehensive preparations to deal with any emergency arising out of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall over the next four days, with disaster response teams strategically deployed and all departments placed on alert.

Addressing reporters, Negi said the IMD has issued a weather alert warning of significant rainfall and that the government has been reviewing preparedness at every level well before the onset of the monsoon. "The Chief Minister, ministers and Deputy Commissioners have held a series of meetings ahead of the monsoon. All concerned departments have been briefed and instructed to ensure that assistance reaches people in the shortest possible time," he said.

Monsoon Preparedness and Damage Update

The minister said around 70 roads remain blocked across the state, while 123 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) have been affected. However, he said there has been no report of disruption to the drinking water supply so far.

Disaster Response Teams Deployed

Negi said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at strategically identified vulnerable locations, including Shimla, Jauri, Bhurpur and near Pandoh in Mandi district, to ensure a quick response during emergencies.

Referring to recent rain-related damage in Kinnaur district, he said restoration work on the damaged bridge in the Shabla Valley has been taken up immediately. He added that repair work has also begun on a damaged National Highway bridge after construction material reached the site.

Apple Procurement Season Initiatives

Speaking about the upcoming apple procurement season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), Negi said the State Produce Marketing Committee (SPMC) has introduced a simplified digital registration system for growers. He said farmers can now register through a dedicated mobile application, Lok Mitra Kendras or Panchayat Secretaries by providing basic information such as their name, address, land details and location. The system can also be linked with Him Bhumi and AgriTech records to simplify procurement at collection centres.

"The crop outlook depends largely on the weather. The apple crop is good in high-altitude areas, while production is relatively lower in low-altitude regions. Hailstorms and adverse weather during the season can still affect the crop," he said.

Negi said all procurement arrangements, including tenders and transportation contracts, have already been finalised by the SPMC. He said the government has already procured horticultural produce worth over Rs 30 crore. Besides this, farm inputs worth around Rs 16 crore, including spray oils, medicines and fertilisers, have been distributed.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Expansion

The minister said the government has also expanded the use of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system and that nearly 12,000 farmers have already received benefits through DBT. Assistance under the Anti-Hail Net Scheme (APS), he added, will also be transferred through DBT once funds are released.

Minister Addresses Absence from Meeting

Responding to criticism over his absence from a General House meeting, Negi dismissed allegations that he had deliberately skipped the session. He said the meeting had been convened at short notice, whereas he already had pre-scheduled engagements in his constituency, including inauguration and foundation stone-laying programmes as well as a family wedding.

"My programmes had been fixed well in advance. Had sufficient notice been given, I would have adjusted my schedule. There was no intention to stay away from the General House. I have valid reasons and will provide my explanation," he said.

The minister reiterated that the state government remains focused on disaster preparedness, public safety and ensuring uninterrupted support to farmers during the ongoing monsoon season.