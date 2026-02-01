Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the state's people on Shivratri. The leaders wished for peace, prosperity, and stronger bonds of brotherhood, with the CM calling HP the 'abode of Lord Shiva'.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the people of the state on the eve of Shivratri this Saturday, conveying their best wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, the Governor stated that Shivratri is one of the most important festivals in the state, celebrated with great gaiety and fervour. He expressed hope that this occasion would bring peace and prosperity to people's lives.

Sukhu remarked that Himachal Pradesh is known as the "abode of Lord Shiva," noting that the Shivratri festivals celebrated across the state hold unique significance. He added that the people of the state have celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and fervour since time immemorial. The Chief Minister also expressed his hope that Shivratri would help strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people.

Assembly Speaker Highlights Festival's Significance

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania congratulated people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Meaning and Commemoration

In his congratulatory message, Pathania stated that Mahashivratri is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. People have been celebrating this festival for centuries. He said the festival is celebrated annually on Krishna Chaturdashi in the month of Phalgun, commemorating the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

'Great Night of Shiva': A Symbol of Devotion

Pathania said that Mahashivratri means "Great Night of Shiva" and this festival symbolises spirituality, devotion, and penance.

Festivals Reflect Rich Cultural Heritage

He said that Himachal Pradesh, the land of the Gods, is renowned for its fairs and festivals, making it a destination of choice for both domestic and international visitors. Fairs and festivals reflect the country's rich cultural heritage, fostering harmony and promoting a region's culture, giving it its distinct identity. (ANI)