Himachal Pradesh's Budget Session began with a fiery start as Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur slammed the Governor's Address, alleging it was a substance-less attack on the Centre and failed to highlight the Sukhu government's achievements.

The second phase of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session began on Wednesday with sharp exchanges between the ruling government and the opposition, as Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticised the state government over the Governor's Address, alleging it lacked substance and focused largely on attacking the Centre.

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Thakur Slams Governor's Address for Anti-Centre Tone

The session opened with the motion of thanks on the Governor's Address, but Thakur claimed the speech failed to highlight any concrete achievements of the government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur pointed out that the Governor concluded the address in just over two minutes, attributing it to the tone and content of the speech. "What I said inside the House is a fact. The Governor completed the address in just over two minutes because the language used against the Central government was not appropriate. I support his decision," said Jai Ram Thakur.

He alleged that the address repeatedly criticised Central policies instead of focusing on the state government's work. "From the very beginning, almost every paragraph targeted the Centre. This is not appropriate for such a document. The Governor was fully fit to read the entire speech but chose not to due to its content," he added.

Government's Performance and State Debt Questioned

Questioning the government's performance, Thakur said the address should have reflected achievements from nearly four years in office but failed to do so. "This was the fourth address of this government's tenure, which should showcase its achievements. But there is nothing to count. Development works have stalled, institutions are being shut, and the state's debt has crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore," he said.

Defends Previous BJP Government's Infrastructure

Defending the previous BJP government, Thakur said infrastructure created during their tenure was based on public demand and should be made functional by the current administration. "If buildings were constructed, they were built on public demand. It is now the responsibility of the present government to make them functional. Shutting them down is not in the spirit of governance continuity," he stated.

BJP's Stance and Internal Government Rifts

Refuting allegations made by Chief Minister Sukhu, Thakur asserted that the BJP has consistently worked in the interest of Himachal Pradesh. "The BJP has always worked in the interest of the state. I recently met the Union Finance Minister and raised issues concerning Himachal. Protecting the state's interests remains our top priority and will continue to be so," he said.

Questions on Administrative Handling

On administrative matters, Thakur questioned the government's handling of officials with "doubtful integrity," saying action should have been taken earlier rather than after granting extensions. "If such officials were identified, they should not have been given extensions or reappointments. They continued for years, drew benefits, and now questions are being raised," he remarked.

Alleged Lack of Coordination

He also alleged a lack of coordination within the government, pointing to statements by ministers crediting others for the formation of the government. "The Chief Minister talks about others being under stress, but the tension is within his own government. Ministers are publicly giving credit for government formation to others, including the Deputy Chief Minister. What message does this send?" he said.

Thakur Backs Government's Dress Code Guidelines

Thakur, however, supported the government's recent dress code guidelines for employees, calling it a step towards maintaining decorum. "Decency in appearance is important. Wearing traditional attire linked to our culture is a good step, especially for those in government service. But there should not be excessive interference in personal conduct outside official duty," he added.

The Assembly session is expected to witness further heated debates as both sides continue to clash over governance, finances, and administrative decisions in the state.