BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged CM Revanth Reddy betrayed his own party's Meenakshi Natarajan, calling the Congress govt an 'utter flop' for failing to deliver on its promises like 2 lakh jobs and welfare schemes for women.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Telangana Congress government, alleging that the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination is the result of internal betrayal and factional politics within the party.

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KTR Accuses CM of Betrayal and 'Petty Politics'

BRS Working President KTR participated as the chief guest at the Khairatabad constituency BRS General Body meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he launched a scathing attack on the Congress government and CM Revanth Reddy. KTR criticised the "petty politics" of Revanth Reddy, labelling him a person who backstabs his own party members. He highlighted that Meenakshi Natarajan, an honest leader and a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi, became a target of Revanth Reddy's vindictiveness.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy framed a false case against Natarajan in Hyderabad because she had reported Revanth's corruption--specifically regarding land deals and contracts--to the Congress high command. He further alleged that Revanth Reddy shared details of this fabricated case with the BJP to block Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha. KTR condemned the CM for declaring that he considers Hitler his ideal, calling it shameful for a democratic country.

'Utter Flop': KTR on Congress Govt's Unfulfilled Promises

KTR described the Congress administration as an "utter flop" movie, stating that the government has failed completely to implement its promises halfway through its term. He remarked that just as one can tell if a movie is a hit or a flop from its trailer, the Congress government has been a flop since the interval. He criticised the government for failing to fulfil even a single major promise in its first two and a half years.

Questioning the promise of 2 lakh jobs in the first year, KTR pointed out that not even 4,000 jobs have been filled. He also slammed the government for failing to provide the promised Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance.

Addressing the women's welfare guarantee, KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to prove his claim of making one crore women millionaires, stating he is ready to resign if proven true. He added that the government owes Rs 1.25 lakh to every beneficiary.

BRS Gears Up for Khairatabad By-election

KTR stated that a by-election in Khairatabad is inevitable because Danam Nagender betrayed the people's mandate by defecting to the Congress. He urged party workers to remain vigilant against Congress's attempts to manipulate voter lists, citing the example of dubious votes in Jubilee Hills. He directed booth-level agents to actively participate in the Comprehensive Household Survey (SIR) from June 25 to July 31 and to conduct digital party membership drives on a record scale.

KTR Contrasts BRS Achievements with Congress Failures

Highlighting the achievements of the previous BRS regime, KTR reminded that while the Congress failed to build a single major hospital in 60 years, the KCR government built four TIMS hospitals, 350 Basti Dawakhanas, and facilitated the construction of Dharamshalas for cancer patients. He defended the Annapurna meal scheme and criticised the Congress for renaming it.

He also highlighted the achievement of providing 24-hour electricity and free drinking water, contrasting it with the water tanker struggles of the past. He condemned the HYDRAA project for demolishing the homes of the poor, noting that the KCR government had provided land rights (patta) to 2.50 lakh families through GO No. 50, whereas the current government has not laid a single brick for the poor.

KTR concluded by emphasising that the people are already yearning for the return of KCR's administration and that the BRS would win whenever the upcoming by-elections are held.

BRS Working President KTR participated as the chief guest at the Khairatabad constituency BRS General Body meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he launched a scathing attack on the Congress government and CM Revanth Reddy. KTR criticised the "petty politics" of Revanth Reddy, labelling him a person who backstabs his own party members. He highlighted that Meenakshi Natarajan, an honest leader and a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi, became a target of Revanth Reddy's vindictiveness.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy framed a false case against Natarajan in Hyderabad because she had reported Revanth's corruption--specifically regarding land deals and contracts--to the Congress high command. He further alleged that Revanth Reddy shared details of this fabricated case with the BJP to block Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha. KTR condemned the CM for declaring that he considers Hitler his ideal, calling it shameful for a democratic country.

KTR described the Congress administration as an "utter flop" movie, stating that the government has failed completely to implement its promises halfway through its term. He remarked that just as one can tell if a movie is a hit or a flop from its trailer, the Congress government has been a flop since the interval. He criticised the government for failing to fulfil even a single major promise in its first two and a half years. Questioning the promise of 2 lakh jobs in the first year, KTR pointed out that not even 4,000 jobs have been filled.

He also slammed the government for failing to provide the promised Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance. Addressing the women's welfare guarantee, KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to prove his claim of making one crore women millionaires, stating he is ready to resign if proven true. He added that the government owes Rs 1.25 lakh to every beneficiary.

KTR stated that a by-election in Khairatabad is inevitable because Danam Nagender betrayed the people's mandate by defecting to the Congress. He urged party workers to remain vigilant against Congress's attempts to manipulate voter lists, citing the example of dubious votes in Jubilee Hills. He directed booth-level agents to actively participate in the Comprehensive Household Survey (SIR) from June 25 to July 31 and to conduct digital party membership drives on a record scale.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous BRS regime, KTR claimed that while the Congress failed to build a single major hospital in 60 years, the KCR government built four TIMS hospitals, 350 Basti Dawakhanas, and facilitated the construction of Dharamshalas for cancer patients. He defended the Annapurna meal scheme and criticised the Congress for renaming it. He also highlighted the achievement of providing 24-hour electricity and free drinking water, contrasting it with the water tanker struggles of the past. He condemned the HYDRAA project for demolishing the homes of the poor, noting that the KCR government had provided land rights (patta) to 2.50 lakh families through GO No. 50, whereas the current government has not laid a single brick for the poor.

KTR concluded by emphasising that the people are already yearning for the return of KCR's administration and that the BRS would win whenever the upcoming by-elections are held. (ANI)