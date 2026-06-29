A young boy became an internet sensation after secretly ordering a 43-inch Google TV from his mother's phone. A viral video captured the hilarious confrontation between the furious mother and her unapologetic son, sparking a social media debate on parenting and the risks of saved payment details on e-commerce apps.

A hilarious yet surprising incident has gone viral on social media after a boy reportedly secretly ordered a 43-inch Google TV by using his mother’s phone without her knowledge or consent. The kid using the mobile phone has become the talk of the internet, especially social media, as millions are left in stitches over the delivery-day drama.

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In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the young boy’s mother was seen confronting him for secretly purchasing a Google TV, while the delivery boy was quietly standing by, holding the box and watching the family drama unfold in real-time, which has become internet gold.

The kid's mother was visibly furious over the unexpected purchase and immediately demanded an explanation, while the young culprit offered a priceless, sheepish reaction.

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How the Hilarious Drama Unfolded?

Behind every drama or story, a curious kid is bypassing parental locks, and this incident is no exception. The young boy’s mother was surprised when a delivery guy, alongside a Google TV box, showed up at her doorstep claiming a large television had been purchased and was ready for drop-off.

The mother was left confused when a TV was delivered to her doorstep, as she told the delivery executive that she hadn't placed such an order. When she questioned where the TV came from, it was then revealed that her tech-savvy son had successfully navigated her e-commerce app and ordered the high-ticket item using her saved payment details.

Realising what happened without her knowledge, the mother turned the camera on her young mastermind, resulting in an epic face-to-face confrontation captured right in their living room. As the mother demanded an explanation from her son, the young boy stood there and smiled sheepishly, indicating that he knew exactly what he had done and was completely unapologetic.

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Though the boy was unapologetic and apparently quite proud of his digital handiwork, the unexpected TV delivery left his mother scrambling to figure out the return policy.

The clip further highlighted the perils of saving the payment details on e-commerce apps or websites within reach of modern, tech-savvy children, who are living in a generation where the internet is second nature and online shopping is just a few taps away.

Social Media Divided Over Boy's Surprise TV Order

The viral video of a mother confronting his son over the surprise Google TV order sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing similar experiences, debating parental supervision, and discussing the risks of saving payment details on shopping apps.

Taking to their X handles, netizens flooded the comments section with a mix of humour, parenting advice, and personal anecdotes. While some users shared similar experiences of their children accidentally placing online orders, others blamed parents for leaving payment details and shopping apps easily accessible.

Many also advised that enabling passwords ot OTP (One-Time Verification) verification to prevent such incidents, while some simply marvelled at how seamlessly today’s tech-savvy kids navigate smartphones and e-commerce platforms.

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In today’s generation, where the internet and smartphones are an integral part of children’s daily lives, the viral incident serves as a timely reminder for parents to secure their devices, enable additional payment verification, and closely monitor their children's access to shopping or e-commerce apps.

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