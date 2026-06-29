WB BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said implementing the UCC is part of the party's declared agenda and manifesto commitment. He claimed it enjoys support from minorities and that 'one nation, one law' is a demand across India.

BJP committed to implementing UCC, says West Bengal chief

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Monday reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it has remained part of the party's declared agenda since its inception and enjoys support from several sections of society, including minorities.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "From the day the BJP was formed, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been part of its declared agenda. Many people, including minorities, support its implementation. Bringing the Bill is the government's responsibility. For the party, it is a manifesto commitment, and it will be pursued. One nation, one law is the demand across India."

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His remarks come as the West Bengal Assembly is set to take up the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, along with several other legislations, including The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026.

The proposed UCC has emerged as a key political issue in the state following the BJP's electoral promise to introduce it. Earlier, Bhattacharya had said that the UCC would be implemented in every state where the BJP comes to power, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also said the move was in line with the party's manifesto. The development also follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's announcement that the UCC would be implemented in West Bengal through a process similar to that adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. He had said that a committee headed by a retired judge had been constituted, and details of the proposed law would be placed before the Assembly.

TMC witnessing internal collapse: Bhattacharya

Meanwhile, reacting to the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s FIR against rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling party was witnessing an internal collapse. "TMC was never a political party, but rather a group of opportunists who came together. Now they are openly attacking each other, filing FIRs, and exposing what was once hidden. The system of power-sharing has collapsed, and leaders are busy protecting themselves," he told ANI.

His remarks came after TMC MP Dola Sen wrote to the Officer-in-Charge of Pragati Maidan Police Station in Kolkata, seeking registration of an FIR over alleged criminal impersonation, forgery, cheating by personation and circulation of false documents and electronic communications in the name of the All India Trinamool Congress.

The complaint followed a meeting convened by a rebel faction within the TMC led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which claims to be the "real Trinamool". The faction recently announced a new leadership structure, appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson and constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC). It has claimed the support of 58 MLAs and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should continue as the party's mentor.

Separately, 20 TMC MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)