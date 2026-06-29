Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian volleyball team for winning its first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. He called the achievement a landmark moment and the foundation for greater future success.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian contingent that created history by securing the country's first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026.

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Congratulating the players, coaching staff and support personnel, Mandaviya described the achievement as a landmark moment for Indian volleyball and said it should serve as the foundation for even greater success in the years ahead. "This medal is historic, but it should only be the beginning. Every achievement brings greater responsibility and higher expectations. Every policy, every investment and every effort of the Government is aimed at helping our athletes realise their full potential and consistently excel on the international stage," the Union Minister said.

Historic Tournament on Home Soil

Highlighting India's performance in the tournament, Mandaviya said the podium finish on home soil reflected the steady growth of volleyball in the country and demonstrated India's capability to successfully host major international sporting events. The AVC Men's Volleyball Cup is the premier annual continental men's volleyball competition in Asia. The 2026 edition marked the first time India hosted the tournament, adding another milestone to the country's sporting calendar. The Indian national team, comprising 14 selected players under the captaincy of Jerome Vinith Charles and coached by Serbia's Dragan Mihailovic, met the Union Sports Minister in Gandhinagar following the team's historic campaign.

Government's Vision for Indian Sports

Addressing the players, Mandaviya said the Narendra Modi-led government is committed to building a robust sporting ecosystem through long-term planning, academy development, talent identification, wider use of sports science, athlete welfare measures and enhanced international exposure.

He reiterated that India's sporting vision is centred on achieving sustained excellence across disciplines and establishing the country among the world's leading sporting nations. Expressing confidence in the future of Indian volleyball, the minister said the team's historic achievement would inspire young athletes across the country and provide fresh impetus to the development of the sport at every level.

India's Impressive Campaign

India enjoyed an impressive campaign throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten during the pool stage while displaying consistency and resilience against some of Asia's strongest teams. The hosts went on to defeat Bahrain 3-1 in the third-place playoff to clinch the bronze medal, securing India's first-ever medal and best-ever finish in the history of the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup.

Captain Dedicates Medal to the Nation

Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Jerome Vinith Charles thanked the Government of India for its continued support and dedicated the historic medal to the people of the country.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support extended by the Government. The world-class facilities, training environment, recovery arrangements and overall support allowed us to focus entirely on our game," Charles said. "This historic medal belongs not only to us but to every Indian who filled the stadium and cheered for us throughout the tournament. Their encouragement gave us the strength to fight for every point," he added.

Coach Praises Long-Term Vision

Chief coach Dragan Mihailovic also praised the government's long-term vision for Indian sports and expressed confidence in the country's future on the international stage. "The direction in which Indian sport is moving is extremely encouraging. The planning, investment and athlete support systems that the Government has already put in place and those being planned are exactly what high-performance sport requires. If this momentum continues, I am confident India will regularly stand on the podium at every major international sporting event," Mihailovic said.

Boost in World Rankings

The bronze medal also earned valuable FIVB World Ranking points for India, resulting in the Indian men's volleyball team climbing 18 places from World No. 60 to World No. 42, further strengthening the country's standing on the global volleyball stage. (ANI)