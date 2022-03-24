'Don't sensationalise' Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on hijab row

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana tells petitioners not to sensationalise the issue and refused to give any specific date for hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday restricted to setting a date for the hearing of the hijab plea against the Karnataka high court's decision. When senior advocate Devadutt Kamat pressed the Supreme Court and stated the reason for urgency is due to the upcoming exams, over which Chief Justice NV Ramana stated that exams have nothing to do with the issue, don't sensitize the matter. Previously, the apex court refused to hear the plea urgently and adjourned the case after the Hoil break.

The case was set to be heard by the Chief Justice of India on Thursday for urgent listing. Advocate Kamat on Thursday stated that the students have their exams on March 28, and if they are not permitted to enter the classroom wearing hijab, they will lose a year. Replying to his statement, CJI said, next time, please.

In its recent ruling, Karnataka high court upheld the ban on religious clothes inside the educational institutions. The High Court stated that the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam. The verdict is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the high court judges who announced the hijab decision, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit, and Justice Khazi M Jaibunnisa, have been provided with Y category protection after getting death threats.

As per reports, numerous students skipped examinations owing to the hijab ban. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that there would be no re-examination for individuals who skipped the exams. The Minister stated that the Court's decision would be followed. Absence from exams will only be a factor, not the reason, whether it is because of hijab row, illness, inability to attend, or failure to study. Repeat tests are not permitted in the final exam; absent means absent.

