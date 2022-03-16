Karnataka hijab row: 6 students who raised revolt refuse to turn up to college

The six students who began the hijab controversy from Udupi's Government PU College in January and few also petitioned in the High Court refused to turn up to college. The college principal says, the girls are brilliant but are misguided by fundamentals

A day after Karnataka High Court’s verdict in hijab row, 6 students who raised the banner of revolt against Udupi Government College barring their entry for sporting hijab refused to budge and have not turned to college.

The students soon after the verdict had expressed disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's full bench verdict on the matter on Wednesday. College Principal told Asianet Newsable that the girls are being misguided by the fundamental elements and their career is getting spoilt.

“We tried to convince the girls to attend classes and even gave them the option to wear hijab in the class and remove it as soon as teacher enter and wear it again while leaving the classroom, but they are adamant. Out of six girls, three are very brilliant and we are worried about them,” said Rudre Gowda.

He further added that in the campus 900 girl students including primary, high school, and PU college are studying and out of that 100 are Muslim girls, and only these six girls have a problem.

15 students boycott classes in Shivamogga:

Despite the High Court giving the verdict upholding the state government's order banning the hijab in the classroom, protesting students of Kamala Nehru women's college said that the verdict is against their interest and say they will wait for the Supreme Court decision as some students have filed a petition.

The Karnataka HC in its observation has said that hijab is not an essential part of Islam. “School uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to,” said the Court in its order.