Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: 6 students who raised revolt refuse to turn up to college

    The six students who began the hijab controversy from Udupi's Government PU College in January and few also petitioned in the High Court refused to turn up to college. The college principal says, the girls are brilliant but are misguided by fundamentals
     

    Karnataka hijab row: 6 students who raised revolt refuse to turn up to college-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    A day after Karnataka High Court’s verdict in hijab row, 6 students who raised the banner of revolt against Udupi Government College barring their entry for sporting hijab refused to budge and have not turned to college.

    The students soon after the verdict had expressed disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's full bench verdict on the matter on Wednesday. College Principal told Asianet Newsable that the girls are being misguided by the fundamental elements and their career is getting spoilt.

    “We tried to convince the girls to attend classes and even gave them the option to wear hijab in the class and remove it as soon as teacher enter and wear it again while leaving the classroom, but they are adamant. Out of six girls, three are very brilliant and we are worried about them,” said Rudre Gowda.

    He further added that in the campus 900 girl students including primary, high school, and PU college are studying and out of that 100 are Muslim girls, and only these six girls have a problem.

    15 students boycott classes in Shivamogga:

    Despite the High Court giving the verdict upholding the state government's order banning the hijab in the classroom, protesting students of Kamala Nehru women's college said that the verdict is against their interest and say they will wait for the Supreme Court decision as some students have filed a petition.

    The Karnataka HC in its observation has said that hijab is not an essential part of Islam. “School uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to,” said the Court in its order.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel prices remain same across metro cities - ADT

    Petrol and diesel prices remain same across metro cities

    Young and old minds Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt and Facebook DNM

    ‘Young and old minds...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt, and Facebook

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers list-dnm

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Check the toppers of 2021

    Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and diesel prices remain same across metro cities - ADT

    Petrol and diesel prices remain same across metro cities

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans snt

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans

    Yami Gautam on The Kashmir Files Majority of India still unaware of atrocities drb

    Yami Gautam on 'The Kashmir Files': Majority of India still unaware of atrocities

    Young and old minds Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt and Facebook DNM

    ‘Young and old minds...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt, and Facebook

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Video Icon