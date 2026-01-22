A private travel bus burst into flames after colliding with a lorry near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district. Three people died instantly, while more than 15 passengers sustained injuries. A local driver’s rescue effort saved dozens.

Three people lost their lives and more than 15 others were injured in a devastating accident on the National Highway near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district late Wednesday night. The incident involved a private AR BCVR Travels bus traveling from Nellore to Hyderabad.

According to officials, the bus suffered a tyre burst before losing control, crossing the divider, and colliding head-on with an oncoming lorry. The impact was so severe that the bus immediately caught fire. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the cleaner were charred to death on the spot.

Passengers inside the vehicle were thrown into panic as flames spread rapidly. In a courageous act, a local mini-van driver broke the bus windows, enabling 36 passengers to escape safely. His timely intervention prevented the tragedy from claiming more lives.

Emergency services responded quickly, with 108 ambulances rushing the injured to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Medical teams worked through the night to stabilize victims suffering from burns and trauma.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran visited the accident site to oversee the investigation and assess the circumstances leading to the collision. Authorities are examining whether mechanical failure or negligence contributed to the tyre burst and subsequent crash.

Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide the best possible medical care to those injured. He emphasized that the government would extend support to the victims and ensure accountability for the incident.

The accident has raised concerns about road safety on the busy Nellore–Hyderabad route, where heavy traffic and long-distance travel often increase risks. Officials are expected to review safety measures and vehicle maintenance standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future.