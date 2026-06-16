A high-level BJP meeting with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda fuelled speculation of a leadership reshuffle. This comes after the party appointed new state and district presidents ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

A high-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting was held at the official residence of Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

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Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president Nitin Nabin, and Union Minister JP Nadda, were present at the meeting. The meeting, reportedly, comes amid speculation of a reshuffle in the party's leadership positions.

Notably, the high-level meeting was held ahead of the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session 2026.

New Party Appointments Announced

Last month, the BJP appointed new presidents for the party's state units in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura. The party appointed minister of state (MoS) Harsh Malhotra as the President of the BJP's Delhi state unit. Kewal Singh Dhillon was named the president of the BJP's Punjab unit, while BJP leader Archana Gupta will take the helm in Haryana. Additionally, the party had appointed Abhishek Debroy to lead its Tripura State Unit.

These appointments were finalised under the leadership of the party's national president Nitin Nabin.

The party also announced New District Presidents for five Uttar Pradesh districts. Dilip Dev Patel has been appointed as the District President of Awadh's Ambedkar Nagar, while Ram Sakal Patel and Kashi Nath Singh have been named to head the Varanasi and Chandauli districts, respectively. Furthermore, Ramesh Prasad Gupta has been given charge of the Gorakhpur Metropolis, while Kali Prasad has been named the District President of Deoria.

Gearing Up For Assembly Elections

The new appointments signal a prominent reshuffle in the central team of the BJP as the party gears up for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh next year.

The party will look to save its power in Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and ethnic violence-torn Manipur, while attempting to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Congress in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)