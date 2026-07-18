J&K Minister Sakeena Itoo condemned the killing of a civilian in Doda, calling it unacceptable and demanding a fair probe. Speaking in Kulgam, she questioned normalcy claims and said guns must disappear from Jammu and Kashmir for peace to prevail.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakeena Itoo on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of a civilian in Doda, calling it unacceptable and demanding a fair and transparent investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Arif Hussain was shot during a late-night encounter on July 17 with the Special Operations Group in Doda's Jai Valley, leading to protests and internet suspension.

'Guns must disappear from Jammu and Kashmir'

Speaking to reporters after attending a Horticulture Festival at DK Marg in the D H Pora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, where she also laid the foundation stone of a new Horticulture Office, Itoo said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered immensely over the years due to violence. "We want guns to disappear from Jammu and Kashmir, and no innocent should be killed by guns. The people here have witnessed immense suffering, with thousands of lives lost and countless families devastated," she said.

Itoo Questions 'Normalcy' Claims

Itoo said that while claims are being made that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved and normalcy has returned, the killing of an innocent person in such a manner is highly unfortunate, unacceptable, and cannot be tolerated.

"One one hand, it is being said that the situation has become normal, but on the other hand, if an innocent person is killed like this, it is unacceptable," she said.

"The killing of an innocent civilian is unacceptable. A thorough and impartial investigation must be conducted," she added.

Restoration of Statehood an NC Priority

However, she said the National Conference has consistently advocated the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional guarantees.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a historic state whose identity was undermined, Itoo said the party's immediate priority is the restoration of statehood, after which it will continue its constitutional and democratic struggle for the remaining constitutional guarantees. (ANI)