TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna voiced concern over teenage pregnancies and child marriage, warning he would personally intervene against marrying girls under 14. He emphasized girls' education as a top priority for CM Joseph Vijay's government.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday expressed concern over the prevalence of teenage pregnancies in parts of the state, describing the situation as "deeply distressing." Addressing a gathering at the 26th Summer Festival held at Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district, Arjuna stressed the importance of girls' education, saying that with proper educational opportunities, they could go on to hold positions of leadership, including that of the Chief Minister, as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had.

Girls' Education a Government Priority

He said the government's foremost priority was to ensure quality education for girls and added that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had asked him to convey this message directly to the people.

Warning Against Child Marriage

Highlighting child marriage as a major concern, Arjuna said the practice of marrying off girls at a young age remained prevalent in parts of northern Tamil Nadu, largely due to a lack of education among women. "If anyone marries off a girl below the age of 14, I will not wait for the police. I will personally come to your house," he warned.

Commitment to Northern Region

Arjuna also said the political change in Tamil Nadu in 2026 had been driven largely by women and youth. "The political change in Tamil Nadu in 2026 had been driven largely by women and youth, and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had entrusted him with the responsibility of serving as the minister in charge of Tiruvannamalai district. The present government was committed to addressing people's concerns, particularly in the northern region, where issues such as women's education, agriculture, road infrastructure and drug abuse continue to be major challenges. Several related issues have remained pending in courts for decades," he said.

Boosting Local Employment

The minister further said the government was working to create more employment opportunities in Tiruvannamalai district. He expressed confidence that within the next five to six years, sufficient local employment would be generated, reducing the need for residents to migrate to other states in search of work.

Development Projects Launched

Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar also attended the event as the chief guest. District Collector Vandana Garg presided over the function. The ministers were accorded a traditional welcome with ceremonial music on their arrival and later viewed decorative exhibits made entirely of vegetables.

During the event, the ministers inaugurated development projects worth Rs 65 crore implemented by various government departments and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. (ANI)