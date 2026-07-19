TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive. BJP's Locket Chatterjee lauded the move, stating actions against corruption will continue. Banerjee has alleged political intimidation by state agencies.

BJP Welcomes Move, Vows to Continue Anti-Corruption Drive

Following the demolition of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala, BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee launched a scathing attack on the TMC leadership, asserting that actions against corruption will continue strictly under the current administration.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Chatterjee welcomed the move and hit out at the previous regime, stating, "What happened during 15 years of the TMC government will not continue under this government. Wherever there is corruption, the government is taking action and removing such illegal structures".

Anti-Encroachment Drive Amidst Heavy Security

An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala amidst security arrangements, officials said. A large contingent of personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District was deployed in the area, and a security cordon was established around the premises.

According to administrative sources, the office has remained closed since the election results were announced. The sources said that despite a notice issued by the South 24 Parganas district administration regarding alleged illegal construction, no representative appeared before the district council within the stipulated time. Following this, the authorities initiated steps to begin the eviction process in accordance with government rules, the sources added.

The developments drew a crowd of onlookers in the area. Police have been deployed to maintain law and order, and strict surveillance is being maintained to prevent any untoward incident.

Banerjee Alleges 'Political Intimidation'

Earlier on July 3, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that several people associated with his office have been subjected to intimidation and harassment by the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming the action was politically motivated.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that nearly 25 people connected to his office or associated with him had been summoned or picked up for questioning without proper notice and in violation of legal safeguards. "Over the past couple of weeks, STF/CID @WBPolice has, without proper notice and in violation of basic legal safeguards, abruptly summoned or randomly picked up nearly 25 people connected to my office or associated with me, all in the name of interrogation. They are being intimidated, threatened and pressured to give false statements against me. Phones are being tapped, and even family members, including women, are being harassed and threatened. This is political intimidation at its worst," Banerjee said. (ANI)