The "Kashi Youth Summit: Mock Parliament 2.0" was held at Banaras Hindu University to promote democratic values and leadership. About 200 students participated, debating contemporary issues like paper leaks and transgender rights.

The "Kashi Youth Summit: Mock Parliament 2.0" was organised on Saturday at the Malaviya Centre for Values Research, Banaras Hindu University, in collaboration with the Department of Linguistics, Faculty of Arts. The program aimed to promote democratic values, parliamentary traditions, leadership skills, and a culture of constructive dialogue among youth.

Dignitaries Emphasise Importance of Democratic Dialogue

Addressing the closing session of the program, Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said that providing everyone with an opportunity to express their views is one of the fundamental foundations of democracy. He said that a healthy democracy respects diversity of opinions and encourages youth to think independently, ask questions, and pursue innovation. Prof. Chaturvedi said that events like Mock Parliament develop logical thinking, effective expression, leadership, and communication skills in students, which are crucial for success in any field. He stated that various committees of Parliament also value the views of diverse sections of society and academics in the policy-making process. He suggested that such events should be widely shared through social media so that more young people can draw inspiration from democratic dialogue and parliamentary traditions.

Distinguished Guest Professor Sushma Ghildial, Dean, Faculty of Arts, stated that the university provides an environment for the all-round development of students, where they can develop their talents, leadership skills, and social responsibility. She stated that serious and constructive discussions among young people on contemporary issues are the need of the hour. She added that if the future citizens of the country reflect on important topics with sensitivity, logic, and responsibility and offer positive solutions, it will be a significant contribution to building a strong and developed nation.

Distinguished Guest Professor Ranjan Kumar Singh, Dean of Students, stated that the topics selected for the Mock Parliament relate to extremely important and relevant issues of the present time. He said that such events develop effective expression, communication skills, and self-confidence in students, which will prove extremely useful in their academic careers as well as their future social and professional lives.

A Platform for Creative Revolution of Ideas

Program coordinator, Professor Abhinav Kumar Mishra, Head of the Department of Linguistics, said, "The Kashi Youth Summit is a platform for a creative revolution of ideas. Its objective is to provide youth with an opportunity for meaningful and factual dialogue on topics related to democratic values, parliamentary traditions, and nation-building. This year, approximately 200 participants from various schools and higher educational institutions in Varanasi participated, which reflects the widespread acceptance of this initiative. It is a matter of pride for the Department of Linguistics to be associated with this platform, because language is the most effective medium for the exchange of ideas, discussion, and democratic dialogue."

Soumya Shukla delivered the welcome address at the closing ceremony. Around 170 participants participated in the competition.

Youth Emulate Parliament, Debate Key Issues

In the Mock Parliament, participants emulated the workings of the Lok Sabha, the All India Political Party Meet (AIPPM), and the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNSCW), presenting insightful debates in a democratic and parliamentary style, from the perspectives of both the parties, on contemporary issues such as paper leaks, transgender rights, and the rights and security of women in Afghanistan.

Conclusion and Felicitation

At the end of the program, outstanding participants and winners from various committees were honoured. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi honoured the members of the Kashi Youth Summit Secretariat, the judges, and the organisers for their successful organisation. A large number of university faculty, researchers, students, and participants from various educational institutions were present. (ANI)