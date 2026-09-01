Indore police are ramping up security for back-to-back visits by BJP chief Nitin Nabin, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A 15-member SIT is also investigating the theft of 300 kg of gelatin in the city.

High Security for VIP Movements

Security arrangements are being put in place in strict accordance with the specific security categories ahead of BJP chief Nitin Nabin and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's likely visit here, police said. Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will also hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event here on September 19.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, "There are back-to-back VIP movements over the next two or three days, and security arrangements are being put in place in strict accordance with the specific security categories assigned to the individuals. Security protocols are also being followed for the programme scheduled for the 19th; in short, for any VIP movement, all arrangements will be implemented in compliance with the protocols corresponding to the respective security category."

"The BJP National President is arriving; additionally, Mohan Bhagwat is expected, likely on the 18th, and Rahul Gandhi also has a programme on the 19th. In light of all this and considering the movement of these individuals—security arrangements are being continuously deployed in accordance with protocol," he added.

On September 17 at 1:45 PM, Nabin will arrive at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by senior party office-bearers and Karyakartas. Following his participation in local welcome programmes, Nitin Nabin will reach the Gandhi Nagar Ground at 2:55 PM. Here, he will participate in a massive event organised under the 'Swamitva Scheme' and formally inaugurate the new statewide registration process, BJP said in a statement.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to visit the city.

SIT Probes 300 kg Gelatin Theft

Meanwhile, SP (Rural) Rajender Kumar Verma said that a 15-member SIT has been formed to probe the 300 kg Gelatin theft case. As VIP dignitaries are set to arrive in the city and the miscreants still not apprehended, police official said, Looking at past incidents, such items are often discarded because they are not particularly useful. In this instance, too, a box was found lying outside; these materials are typically used in operations involving the breaking of stones—often in nearby wells—through the use of explosives."

He also said that a reward is being offered for information leading to the unidentified miscreants.

"We are continuously analysing footage from CCTV cameras covering all entry and exit points to track the vehicles that passed through. Additionally, we have obtained data and are analysing it; we are also cross-referencing this with data from locations where similar incidents have occurred in the past. Our efforts in this investigation are ongoing," SP Verma said. (ANI)