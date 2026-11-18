The Bombay High Court quashed the sanction to prosecute former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, ruling that the bank's board lacked legal authority and failed to independently evaluate evidence regarding the Videocon loan case allegations.

High Court Sets Aside Sanction to Prosecute Former ICICI CEO Kochhar

The Bombay High Court has quashed the sanction granted by ICICI Bank’s Board of Directors to prosecute its former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case, holding that the Board lacked the statutory authority to grant such approval and that the power exclusively rested with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In strong observations, Justice Milind N Jadhav said the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act override the Companies Act in matters concerning the appointment and removal of key officials of banking companies, and the ICICI Bank Board could not assume the authority to sanction prosecution when it did not have the power to remove Kochhar from office.

The court held that the sanction dated May 15, 2023, was legally non-existent, as it had been granted by an authority which was not competent under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also questioned the CBI’s stand in light of the bank’s own position that no financial loss had been caused to it and that its rules and policies had not been violated in the disbursement of loans to the Videocon Group.